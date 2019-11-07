× U of U announces four-year ‘For Utah Scholarship’

SALT LAKE CITY — The University of Utah announced a new scholarship Thursday that will provide “a fully funded path” for eligible Utah students to obtain a four-year degree.

“The Utah Promise Scholarship, offered through the Utah System of Higher Education, and Pell Grant funding will be used to cover the first two years of attendance at the U. The For Utah Scholarship and Pell Grant money will be applied to tuition and fees during the final two years of enrollment at the U,” a news release from the U of U said.

The scholarship will make use of federal, state and university funds cover tuition and fees for qualifying freshmen who are Utah residents.

“This program will be a game changer for students throughout the state as it makes a world-class education an accessible option for all,” said Steve Robinson, senior associate vice president for Enrollment Management in a news release sent to FOX 13. “We call this scholarship ‘For Utah’ because it ensures cost is not a barrier for any qualified student in our state who wants the best degree imaginable.”

Utah high school students who are interested in attending the U of U beginning in fall of 2020 can now apply.

More information on the scholarship is available at admissions.utah.edu/ForUtah.