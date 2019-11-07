Sticky Notes help cheer Westlake High students after a pair of recent student deaths

SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah — After two recent deaths at Westlake High School in Saratoga Springs, a sticky note campaign is helping to cheer up students there.

Two girls were spotted placing sticky notes on the windshields of every car in the Westlake parking lot Thursday.

Some say, “You are amazing,” while others have messages like, “Westlake loves you.”

“One way that the students were able to deal with the impact of these student deaths was to just encourage each other, to place these messages of hope on the cars of fellow students,” Alpine School District spokesperson David Stephenson said.

Stephenson says the deaths of the students has been “heartbreaking,” and the district appreciates the show of support for the school and community.