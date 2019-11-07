Sandy Police seeking help locating missing and endangered woman

SANDY, Utah — Sandy Police are asking for help finding a missing and endangered woman.

28-year-old Madeline Roth has been missing since Thursday morning and there is concern for her due to not having her needed medication for mental health issues.

She is described as 5-feet 10 inches tall, and weighing about 190 pounds.

She has brown hair and blue eyes and was last seen near 600 Abbotsford Circle in Sandy.

She was wearing a khaki jacket, green shirt, black leggings and has a 20 pound Dachshund mix dog with her.

If you have any information regarding Madeline, you’re asked to call Sandy Police at 801-799-3000.

 

 

