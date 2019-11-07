No Knead Cheddar and Garlic Brioche Rolls

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Ingredients

For the dough:

1 ½ c. lukewarm water

1 tbsp. granulated yeast

1 tbsp. kosher salt

8 lg. eggs

½ c. honey

3 sticks butter, melted and lightly cooled to warm

7 ½ c. all-purpose flour

For the filling:

16 oz. shredded cheese, divided

2 tbsp. garlic, minced and divided

2 tsp. garlic powder, divided

2 tsp. dry thyme, divided

Directions

1. In a large mixing bowl or pot, whisk together the eggs, water, salt, honey, melted butter and yeast.

2. Using a sturdy wooden spoon, mix in the flour until it is fully incorporated. The dough will be lumpy and very moist. This is normal. Cover with plastic and let rest for 2 hours in a warm spot. During this time it should double in size. Place in the fridge for at least 2 hours or up to 5 days.

3. When ready to make the rolls, dust a surface and your hands with a little flour. Place about half of the dough on the surface. Using your hands flatten the dough into a ½ inch rectangle about 10x16 inches. No need to measure, just eyeball it. Sprinkle half of each filling ingredient onto the surface of the dough. From the long side, roll the dough into a log. Slice the dough into 12 equal pieces. Set aside and repeat with the other half of the dough. Spray 2- 12 cup muffin tins with non-stick spray. Place the dough pieces into each cup. Cover with plastic and let rise 60-90 minute.

4. Preheat your oven to 375, and after resting the rolls, place them in the middle of the oven and bake 20-25 minutes or until golden brown. Enjoy warm with butter.

Recipe sponsored by: Smith's Food and Drug