New Princess Cruise ship is unlike any other

Princess Cruises' 18th ship, Sky Princess, just completed a four-day Maiden Voyage arriving in Athens, Greece after departing from Tireste, Italy.

The ship is now sailing a series of Mediterranean voyages before debuting in North America on December 1st for a season of Caribbean cruises from Ft. Lauderdale, Florida.

The 3,660-guest Sky Princess shares all of the spectacular style and luxury of her sister ships - Regal Princess, Royal Princess and Majestic Princess. The ship also features breathtaking Sky Suites, with expansive views from the largest balconies at sea.

In addition, more than 25 restaurants and bars are on board.

'Rock Opera', a one-of-a-kind production show features incredible costumes inspired by glamorous avant garde fashion with a music soundtrack spanning classic rock, opera and musical theater.

With the debut of Sky Princess, Princess Cruises marks the first time a ship has been purposefully built as a Princess MedallionClass™ ship. Featuring the OceanMedallion™ wearable device, MedallionClass vacations deliver an entirely new level of service and creates a vacation that is more seamless, effortless and personalized.

Considered a breakthrough in the vacation industry and a CES 2019 Innovation Award Honoree, the OceanMedallion wearable device is complimentary for all guests and features leading-edge technology that delivers personalized service through enhanced guest-crew interactions, and enables interactive entertainment.

Guests onboard Sky Princess experienced the best wi-fi at sea, with MedallionNet, offering Wi-Fi connectivity that is fast, reliable, unlimited and affordable with an access point in every stateroom.

The Princess Cruises fleet continues to expand with four ships arriving over the next five years between 2020 and 2025.

Travel experts say now is the best time of year to book trips for next year and enjoy the fun, food, entertainment and excursions.

