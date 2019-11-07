Kladdkaka is a Swedish, brownie-like dessert that is actually easy to make

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Do you love good food but struggle putting a meal or a recipe together? We brought in someone from the community who is helping making it easier for people to learn food prep and even start food-centric businesses. Shannon Kllker stopped by to share how Lemon & Sage Dinner Crafts and Cooking Classes can help.

"At Lemon & Sage, we're open to anything to do with food," she said. "We rent out commercial kitchen space to small businesses and start-ups, host cooking classes, and, at Dinner Crafts, provide a workshop for the public to put together delicious dinners for their families that may be frozen for later."

"Today, I'm making Kladdkaka, or Swedish Sticky Cake, which is a favorite dessert in Sweden," Shannon said. "Think ooey, gooey brownie meets souffle--super yummy and easy to make!"

Swedish Kladdkaka (Sticky Cake)

Ingredients:

2 cubes butter (1 cup), melted

¼ - ½ c desiccated coconut (dry, not sweetened)

1 ¾ c granulated sugar

4 eggs

1 c flour

2 tsp vanilj/vanillin socker OR vanilla extract

½ cup cocoa (the darker the better)

Instructions:

Preheat the oven to 400 F.

Melt the butter in a pan or the microwave. Using a pastry brush, generously butter the bottom and sides of a large, springform pan—use only a couple tablespoons of the butter as you will need the rest for the cake.

Add the coconut to the springform pan and roll around to cover the bottom and sides with coconut. You can always add a little extra coconut to the bottom because it`s yummy!

Add the sugar, eggs, flour, vanilla, and cocoa to the melted butter and stir well with a large spoon.

Pour into the springform pan and bake for 25-30 minutes. Keep an eye on your cake the last 5 minutes or so—it should still be a little jiggly in the middle. I usually shake the pan a little bit to test how jiggly it is.

Remove from oven and allow to cool slightly. May be served as is with whipped cream/ice cream and berries, or you may sprinkle the top with powdered sugar (or both!).

Tip: Sometimes the springform pans can leak. Put a piece of foil on the bottom of your pan to prevent a mess in your oven.

This dessert would be a great finish to our Swedish Biffar (Lazy Meatballs), which is on the December Dinner Crafts Menu. Book your session online now!

Find out more by visiting lemonandsagemarket.com.