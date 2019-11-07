Here’s the toy that could get your kid interested in STEM

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEGOs are a great gateway for kids to understand STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) subjects.

They can hep kids gain fine motor skills as well as skills in design, problem solving, creativity, persistence, team work, planning, imagination and communication. To read specific examples of how LEGO develops these skills, please click here.

There are even different LEGO sets designed to encourage STEM activities and creativity.

Bricks & Minifigs is the one-stop-shop for all things LEGO. They offer private STEM courses for groups and the South Jordan location is offering beginning and intermediate LEGO stop motion courses during Winter Break.

To find more information please visit: bricksandminifigs.com/saltlakecity-ut or bricksandminifigs.com/southjordan-ut.