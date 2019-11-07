Feed it Forward: How donating $1 can equal 3.5 pounds of food

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Throughout the month of November, Security Service Federal Credit Union is holding the Feed it Forward campaign. It's a way for the Credit Union to give back to the community and help neighbors in need.

Anyone can make a monetary donation at any Security Service branch location or donate online at saltlakecity.salvationarmy.org.

All donations will go directly to the Salvation Army to help provide food for those less fortunate. Every $1 raised equals 3.5 pounds of food. The Salvation Army will use the food collected to stock its food pantry to provide food boxes in support of poverty mitigation and hunger relief throughout Utah.

This is the third year Security Service has led the Feed it Forward campaign.

In 2018 the Salvation Army distributed more than 14,000 food boxes and nearly 4,000 brown bags with meals and supplies to sustain individuals for up to two days.

In 2019 collected food will also support the Salt Lake City Corps Family Meal Program that provides nutritious meals to low-income Utahns who would otherwise go without.

On average, 200 meals are served each morning at the Ogden Corps Community Center and 200 meals are prepared each evening at the Salt Lake City Corps Community Center.

For more information please visit: ssfcu.org or saltlakecity.salvationarmy.org.