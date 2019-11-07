Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Burgers with Bacon Onion Jam

Ingredients:

4 bacon slices, chopped

2 tablespoons butter

1 large sweet onion (i.e. Vidalia onion), thinly sliced

1/4 cup balsamic vinegar

1/4 cup brown sugar

1 1/2 lbs. ground beef, divided into 4 patties

4 large hamburger buns

3 tablespoons olive oil

4 oz. blue cheese crumbles

4 large tomato slices

4 iceberg lettuce leaves

Salt and Pepper, to taste

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

In a large skillet over medium heat, cook bacon for 5-6 minutes on each side or until desired crispness. Place the cooked bacon on a plate covered with paper towels to absorb the excess grease. Cut each bacon piece into 2”-3” pieces. Set aside.

In a large skillet over medium heat, add butter. Saute onion with salt and pepper for 5-6 minutes. In a small bowl, stir together the vinegar, brown sugar, salt and pepper. Add to pan. Reduce heat to low and cook for 20-22 minutes until onions are completely softened and golden brown in color.

Season the 4 burger patties with salt and pepper. In a large skillet, grill pan or grill over medium-high heat, cook the burgers to desired doneness.

Brush the inside and outside of each hamburger bun with olive oil. Place on a large baking sheet. Divide the blue cheese on one half of the inside of each bun. Bake for 3-4 minutes until bun is slightly toasted and cheese melts.

To assemble, divide the burgers, the bacon, onion jam, tomato slices and lettuce on the bottom of each bun. Place the top bun on. Serve immediately.