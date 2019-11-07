Air quality to stay yellow through the weekend for parts of Utah

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- Valley inversions are expected to persist through the weekend, and air quality will be in the yellow for many Utahns throughout.

Yellow air is "moderate" on the Department of Environmental Quality's air quality page.

High pressure over the west will keep conditions sunny and mild, and more of the same is expected through the weekend.

A weak weather system will brush by Sunday evening, and that could bring a few very light snow showers in the northern mountains.

Air quality could improve a little by Monday for Veterans Day.

Find air quality conditions for your area by visiting the Department of Environmental Quality's website and selecting your county.

