400 cats in four weeks: How a local shelter is making it easy for you to adopt a feline

There's a reason Humane Society of Utah is making it easy to adopt a feline by waiving the adoption fee right now.

HSU's director of marketing and communications, Deann Shepherd, said, "Utah has an unusually high number of cats in shelters right now. We think it may be due to the warm weather extending the breeding season, a lack of access to spay/neuter resources, and lack of city and county support to local animal shelters to provide services for cats."

To help ease the burden on Utah shelters, the Humane Society of Utah set an ambitious goal to adopt 400 cats in four weeks.

From Oct. 20 through Nov. 16, 2019, all adoption fees for cats and kittens are being waived.

So far, they've adopted out 350 cats and have been able to transfer 250 from two rescue groups and 13 Utah animal shelters to put up for adoption.

The more they can adopt out, the more they can transfer from other shelters that are also working hard to save these cats.

"We can't do it alone, it takes every shelter working together and support from our community," said Deann.

They also have a great need for foster volunteers to bring ill, injured, and baby cats into their home until they're ready to be adopted.

Find out more by visiting utahhumane.org.