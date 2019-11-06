× You can buy diapers for as little as 6 cents each at Sam’s Club right now

If you’ve ever shopped at a warehouse club like Sam’s Club, you know you can save a lot of money by purchasing products you use often in bulk. There are also those unique gotta-haves, like 3-pound cinnamon rolls and sandwiches that rival Chick-Fil-A .

But right now, Sam’s is offering an extra discount on baby essentials that you’re probably already buying in bulk if you have wee ones.

Now through Dec. 1 or while supplies last, you can get an extra $3 off Member’s Mark diapers or wipes . Plus, now through Dec. 27, you can get an additional $5 off with promo code MMBABY5 at checkout online.

If you’ve ever shopped at a warehouse club like Sam’s Club, you know you can save a lot of money by purchasing products you use often in bulk. There are also those unique gotta-haves, like 3-pound cinnamon rolls and sandwiches that rival Chick-Fil-A .

But right now, Sam’s is offering an extra discount on baby essentials that you’re probably already buying in bulk if you have wee ones.

Now through Dec. 1 or while supplies last, you can get an extra $3 off Member’s Mark diapers or wipes . Plus, now through Dec. 27, you can get an additional $5 off with promo code MMBABY5 at checkout online.

That means if you order diapers or wipes before Dec. 1, you can get both the $3 discounted price and the $5 off your purchase. There is a limit of three diapers or wipes purchases per account, and you can only use the coupon code once, whether you shop in-club or online. Shipping is free on diapers for all members and on wipes for Plus members.

A box of 1,152 wipes is regularly $19.96, but with both discounts, it is now $11.96 — that’s close to a penny per wipe! The wipes have a green tea and cucumber scent, are hypoallergenic and are textured for tough messes.

You can get a box of Member’s Mark premium baby diapers for as low as $6.98 depending on the size. That breaks down to just 6 cents per diaper.

Regularly $14.98-$39.84, they will be $6.98-$31.84 with the instant savings and promo code, so you’ll save about $8 regardless of what size you choose.

Newborn (0-10 lbs.) diapers are the cheapest, coming in at 108 diapers for $6.98, or 6 cents per diaper. The next size up, 8-14 pounds, will cost $15.98 for 176 diapers, or 9 cents per diaper. The biggest size, 35-plus pounds, costs $31.84 for 150 diapers, breaking down to 21 cents per diaper.

Other sizes include 12-18 pounds, 16-28 pounds, 22-37 pounds and 27-plus pounds. The amount of diapers in each box varies from 108-234.

If you have a baby at home , it’s a great time to stock up!

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don’t Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer’s website.

This story originally appeared on Don’t Waste Your Money . Checkout Don’t Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.