You can buy diapers for as little as 6 cents each at Sam’s Club right now

Posted 3:13 pm, November 6, 2019, by

If you’ve ever shopped at a warehouse club like Sam’s Club, you know you can save a lot of money by purchasing products you use often in bulk. There are also those unique gotta-haves, like 3-pound cinnamon rolls and sandwiches that rival Chick-Fil-A .

But right now, Sam’s is offering an extra discount on baby essentials that you’re probably already buying in bulk if you have wee ones.

Now through Dec. 1 or while supplies last, you can get an extra $3 off Member’s Mark diapers or wipes . Plus, now through Dec. 27, you can get an additional $5 off with promo code MMBABY5 at checkout online.

If you’ve ever shopped at a warehouse club like Sam’s Club, you know you can save a lot of money by purchasing products you use often in bulk. There are also those unique gotta-haves, like 3-pound cinnamon rolls and sandwiches that rival Chick-Fil-A .

But right now, Sam’s is offering an extra discount on baby essentials that you’re probably already buying in bulk if you have wee ones.

Now through Dec. 1 or while supplies last, you can get an extra $3 off Member’s Mark diapers or wipes . Plus, now through Dec. 27, you can get an additional $5 off with promo code MMBABY5 at checkout online.

That means if you order diapers or wipes before Dec. 1, you can get both the $3 discounted price and the $5 off your purchase. There is a limit of three diapers or wipes purchases per account, and you can only use the coupon code once, whether you shop in-club or online. Shipping is free on diapers for all members and on wipes for Plus members.

box of 1,152 wipes is regularly $19.96, but with both discounts, it is now $11.96 — that’s close to a penny per wipe! The wipes have a green tea and cucumber scent, are hypoallergenic and are textured for tough messes.

You can get a box of Member’s Mark premium baby diapers for as low as $6.98 depending on the size. That breaks down to just 6 cents per diaper.

Regularly $14.98-$39.84, they will be $6.98-$31.84 with the instant savings and promo code, so you’ll save about $8 regardless of what size you choose.

Newborn (0-10 lbs.) diapers are the cheapest, coming in at 108 diapers for $6.98, or 6 cents per diaper. The next size up, 8-14 pounds, will cost $15.98 for 176 diapers, or 9 cents per diaper. The biggest size, 35-plus pounds, costs $31.84 for 150 diapers, breaking down to 21 cents per diaper.

Other sizes include 12-18 pounds, 16-28 pounds, 22-37 pounds and 27-plus pounds. The amount of diapers in each box varies from 108-234.

If you have a baby at home , it’s a great time to stock up!

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don’t Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer’s website.

This story originally appeared on Don’t Waste Your Money . Checkout Don’t Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.