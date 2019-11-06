Why you should take pet food and toys to your next Living Planet Aquarium visit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Loveland Living Planet Aquarium is collecting items for homeless animals this November, to be donated to Best Friends Animal Society of Utah.

The donation drive called the Pet Project runs through November 25, 2019.

Aquarium guests are encouraged to donate items such as cat or dog food, toys, bedding, brushes and other items for homeless pets.

For every item donated, guests can get one free admission to Tuki's Island: Play & Party Center, and they can also enter for a chance to win an observation-only shark Encounter - a new Aquarium experience, or a Stingray Encounter.

The Aquarium provides a home to rescued animals as well, including two sloths who came from Guyana after their habitat was destroyed by deforestation. Other rescued animals include sea turtles, who were injured in the wild and cannot return to the ocean.

The staff at the Aquarium are also participating in the drive and hope to beat last year's record of nearly 200 pounds of food items collected.

The Aquarium will deliver the donations to Best Friends on Giving Tuesday, December 3.

To see a list of needed items, please visit: thelivingplanet.com/pet-project.