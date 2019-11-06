Wellness Wednesday: It’s not too late to get your flu shot

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY - Whether you’re ready or not flu season is here – so get your flu shot today!

Intermountain Primary Children’s Flu Shot Spot Manager, Sharon Soutter, RN says now is the time to protect yourself, your family and others, because, “The more people get vaccinated, the flu is less likely to spread to others – especially to those who are most vulnerable.”

Who should get vaccinated?

All family members over 6 months old

Especially people at high risk

Who is at risk for getting the flu?

Children under age 5 - Every year kids are hospitalized and even die because of the flu. According to Utah’s Public Health Data Indicator Based Information System (IBIS), children under age 5 are at higher risk for getting the flu. Flu is the leading cause of vaccine-preventable deaths in kids.

Pregnant women

Adults over 50

Individuals with chronic conditions – There is a new high-dose flu vaccine which contains four times the amount of antigen contained in regular flu shots. It is available for those with chronic conditions or compromised immune systems. Ask your doctor if you think you or a loved one may need the high-dose vaccine.

When should you get a flu shot? Now is the time to get it because It takes a couple of weeks to build immunity. You want to do that now, so you can do your best to keep yourself and others protected from flu. Flu season typically begins in October and can end as late as May, and it peaks around January. That is why it’s important to get the flu shot sooner rather than later.

Flu shots are a lot like a seat belt. If you wear a seat belt every time you drive, your chances of serious injury or death are significantly reduced. If you get a flu vaccine, it significantly reduces your chances of infection, serious infection or death from flu.

Where Can You Get a Flu Shot?

Doctor’s offices

Community pharmacies

Clinics

Retail locations

Primary Children's Hospital also has a Flu Shot Spot Clinic open weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Walk-ins are welcome and vaccines are available for the whole family.

Flu shots are inexpensive or often free with medical insurance. It's worth taking a few minutes of your time today to ensure your health all flu season long.