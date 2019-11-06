Troopers respond to fatal crash on U.S. 40 in Duchesne County
MYTON, Utah — Troopers are responding to a fatal crash on U.S. 40 near Myton Wednesday morning.
The Utah Highway Patrol states troopers responded to a reported fatal crash on U.S. 40 near Myton. The agency first tweeted about the crash shortly after 8:30 a.m.
Myton is a small town in Duchesne County, southwest of Roosevelt.
No further details about the crash were immediately available.
