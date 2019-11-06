Troopers respond to fatal crash on U.S. 40 in Duchesne County

Posted 8:55 am, November 6, 2019, by

MYTON, Utah — Troopers are responding to a fatal crash on U.S. 40 near Myton Wednesday morning.

The Utah Highway Patrol states troopers responded to a reported fatal crash on U.S. 40 near Myton. The agency first tweeted about the crash shortly after 8:30 a.m.

Myton is a small town in Duchesne County, southwest of Roosevelt.

No further details about the crash were immediately available.

Fox 13 News will update this story as more details emerge.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.