SALT LAKE CITY— The Salt Lake City Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for 85-year-old Jimmy Dollar.

Dollar is described as a caucasian male 6 feet tall, 150 pounds, grey hair, brown eyes.

According to the alert, he was last seen October 26 at the University of Utah Medical Center around noon. There is no known direction that Dollar was headed. No description of clothing was provided