Open Enrollment is here for your 2020 health plans

Open Enrollment for 2020 health plans is happening now. Heidi Castaneda, Small Employer and Individual Sales Director for SelectHealth joined us with an important date to put on your calendar.

Individuals and families can enroll in a SelectHealth plan through December 15. You can go directly through SelectHealth, talk to an agent, or visit healthcare.gov. If you have any questions, you're encouraged to call their Individual Sales team at 855-442-0220 or visit selecthealth.org.

Castaneda says premiums have stabilized for 2020, but she says there are several options if you want to reduce your rate including:

Learn more about and check eligibility for Advance Premium Tax Credits and Cost Share Reductions available through healthcare.gov.

Seek assistance in Utah through the Association for Utah Community Health (801-974-5522) and Take Care Utah (takecareutah.org).

Consider changing your coverage and/or provider network. SelectHealth has a good selection of Bronze plans to choose from in Utah, and all plans include preventive care and the Wellness Rewards program.

Consider the low premiums and potential tax savings of a Qualified High Deductible Health Plan.

Call the Individual Sales Team at 855-442-0220 to get help deciding what plan makes the most sense for your needs and your budget. You can call weekdays from 8am to 8pm and Saturday from 8am to 2pm. On the final day of open enrollment the hours will be extended to 8am to 10pm (that's December 15, 2019 only).

For more information please visit: selecthealth.org.