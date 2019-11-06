New online tool shows how Utah student performance relates to spending

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY—A new tool from the Utah State Auditor allows parents to see how students in their child’s district or charter school perform compared in relation to other districts, and how much each district spends.

Auditor John Dougall says it doesn’t look like money buys better test scores.

“Right now we're just reporting district-level spending, and unfortunately there is no correlation between spending and student outcomes,” Dougall said.

The downside of the site is that it doesn’t zero in on individual schools in the districts, and in large districts, there’s a wide variation between schools.

“A lot of that is driven by their zip code,” Dougall said.

You can see for yourself at:

https://public.tableau.com/profile/utah.office.of.the.state.auditor#!/vizhome/WhereDoesMoneyGoInPublicEducation/Intro_1