How to make your own pumpkin spice creamer

If you look on a bottle of pumpkin spice creamer from the store, you may see a bunch of ingredients that you can't even pronounce! And let's talk about how much creamer you have to buy every year - that can get expensive! So I adapted a recipe that simplifies your morning creamer and makes it more affordable, while still capturing the fun of Fall!
1 cup canned coconut cream
1/2 cup almond or almond-coconut milk
2 TBl canned pumpkin puree or Pumpkin Pie puree
1/2 tsp pumpkin pie spice
1/4 tsp vanilla extract
honey, stevia or sweetener of choice
blend until smooth
store in a bottle in the fridge, shake well before using
Adapted by Amanda Jones, from a recipe found on TheFitCookie.com.