Hogle Zoo offers free admission on Wednesdays to celebrate 10 years of ZAP

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah’s Hogle Zoo is offering more free admission days through the end of 2019.

The zoo states that as a thank you to Salt Lake County residents and the ZAP program, Wild Wednesdays are being expanded to include more free dates.

Typically the free entry days are held on the final Wednesdays of the month in November, December, January and February.

This year they have been expanded to include all Wednesdays in November and most in December (Hogle Zoo is closed on Christmas Day, which is a Wednesday this year).

The Zoo Arts and Parks Program by Salt Lake County uses a portion of tax dollars to give funding to art, cultural and botanical organizations—like Hogle Zoo.

Hogle Zoo will have free admission on the following dates:

Nov. 6

Nov. 13

Nov. 20

Nov. 27

Dec. 4

Dec. 11

Dec. 18

Jan. 29

Feb. 26

