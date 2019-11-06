From animal shows to carnival games and even bounce houses – you can have it all this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The All Things Kids Expo, hosted by the Children's Service Society of Utah, is happening Saturday November 9th -- and it's FREE ADMISSION!

You'll find something fun for the entire family, from a live wild animal show to a Fairy La La Land, to Mad science, Carnival Games, Bounce Houses, Cosplay, Face Painting and more!

The Children's Service Society (CSS) is the oldest child welfare nonprofit in Utah, keeping kids safe for 135 years. It provides services for adoption, kinship care for grandfamilies,, childcare support and parenting resources, all at no cost to recipients.

For more information on the society or the expo, visit: ccsutah.org.