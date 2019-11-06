Fan-favorite throwback toys are returning to Happy Meals

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

To celebrate the 40th anniversary of the first-ever Happy Meal, McDonald's is introducing the limited edition Surprise Happy Meal featuring the fan-favorite throwback toys from the past four decades.

The Surprise Happy Meal will be available through November 11, while supplies last.

Is your favorite coming back? Here's the official line up of the 17 toys coming to the Surprise Happy Meal:

• Cowboy McNugget (McDonald`s): 1988

• Fireman McNugget (McDonald`s): 1988

• Mail Carrier McNugget (McDonald`s): 1988

• Hamburger Changeable (McDonald`s): 1989

• Grimace (McDonald`s): 1990

• Dino Happy Meal Box Changeable (McDonald`s): 1991

• McDonald`s Hot Wheels Thunderbird (Mattel): 1993

• Hamburglar (McDonald`s): 1995

• Power Rangers (Hasbro): 1995

• Space Jam Bugs Bunny (Warner Brothers): 1996

• Patti the Platypus (Ty Beanie Baby): 1997

• 101 Dalmatians (Disney): 1997 - only available in the U.S.

• Tamagotchi (Bandai): 1998

• My Little Pony (Hasbro): 1998

• Furby (Hasbro): 1999

• Mickey`s Sorcerer Apprentice (Disney): 2002 - only available in the U.S.

• Hello Kitty (Sanrio): 2013

