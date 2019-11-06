Chilaquile`s Tacos recipe from Taqueria 27

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Taqueria 27 Chef and Co-Owner, Todd Gardiner joined us with a recipe for Chilaquile`s Tacos.

For the Chilaquile`s:

1 Cup Tomato Salsa

½ Cup Fresh Salsa

1 Cup Water

1-2 T Hot Sauce

4 Cups Corn Tortilla Chips

1/4 Cup Grated Cheese

For the Tacos:

6-8 Small Flour Tortillas

¼ Cup Fresh Salsa for Garnish

Cilantro for Garnish

Sour Cream for Garnish

To Make the Chilaquiles:

Place chips, salsa, water and hot sauce in a skillet and cook over medium heat until chips have absorbed most of the liquid. (Additional water can be added if softer chips are desired). Add cheese and allow to melt.

To assemble the Tacos:

Warm the tortillas and divide the Chilaquile filling evenly into each tortilla. Garnish with salsa, sour cream and cilantro.

For more information please visit: taqueria27.com.