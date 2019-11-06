Arrest made in connection with slain American family in Mexico

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TUCSON, Ariz. – Authorities have made an arrest in connection with an attack in Mexico that left nine women and children dead and five other children injured.

Nine women and children were killed when a trio of SUVs were attacked as the families traveled from their homes in Mexico to other destinations.

According to a Facebook post from Mexican law enforcement, one person was arrested Tuesday—possibly in connection to this attack.

The arresting agency said the person was found with various assault rifles, and with two hostages who were bound and gagged. The identities of those people were not released.

Five children ranging in age from infant to 14 years old are in a hospital, but their specific conditions are unknown at this time.

Family members say after the attack, one of the siblings walked 14 miles for help after covering his injured siblings with branches to conceal them.

Some 200 shell casings were found in the area of the attack. That information is leading authorities to believe this was not a random hit.

Family members who have spoken to Fox 13 are grieving the nine people lost, and are hoping whoever did this will be held accountable.

“Unfortunate that it’s gotten to the point to where the areas where we live are just completely out of control,” Daniel LeBaron said.

Another family member who wished to stay anonymous also spoke: “I just hope that we can get justice for these beautiful, beautiful souls."