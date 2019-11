× UTA has system-wide delays due to communications outage

SALT LAKE CITY — UTA riders are seeing delays Tuesday due to a communications outage.

UTA said the communications outage was “system-wide,” and they were unable to receive calls at their call center for part of Tuesday morning.

“Our call center phones are operational again. Please feel free to reach out to us at 801-743-3882 for assistance,” they tweeted at 11:07.