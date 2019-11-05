× Two schools sheltering in place after several cougar sightings in Millcreek area

MILLCREEK, Utah — Two schools are sheltering in place after several cougar sightings in the Millcreek area Tuesday morning.

Ben Horsley, a Granite School District Spokesman, said Oakridge Elementary School and Churchill Junior High School are both sheltering in place after three cougar sightings in the Olympus Cove area of Millcreek.

Horsley said Oakridge is not yet in session for the day, so they are discouraging parents from letting their kids walk to school.

Churchill is in session already and students are sheltering in place.

No further details about the sightings were immediately available. Fox 13 News will update this story as more details emerge.

Wild Aware Utah provides tips for avoiding encounters with potentially dangerous wildlife as well as advice for how to respond should you encounter a wild animal.

See below for their tips regarding encounters with mountain lions, which are also called cougars: