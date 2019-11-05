Three hospitalized after police officers rescue residents from burning home in Roy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROY, Utah -- Three people were taken to hospitals and several police officers were treated for smoke inhalation after the officers smashed out a window to rescue residents from a burning home in Roy.

Crews were called to a home near 2000 West and 3800 South around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The fire had begun between a car port and the attic of the home. Several police officers helped two people escape the basement of the home before firefighters arrived on the scene.

"I think a lot of times you'll see, especially here in Roy but all over the place, officers are more than willing to help people out—especially on something that... we can't always help on," said Officer Josh Taylor of the Roy Police Department. "Especially a house fire, we don't know how to fight a fire."

Officers broke a window to help the residents escape. A third person was rescued later. All three were taken to hospitals to be treated but specific details about their injuries were not available.

Some of the officers were treated for smoke inhalation after the incident.

The cause of the fire and extent of the damage have not yet been determined.