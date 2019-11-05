‘The King of Christmas Fiction’ has a new book out today

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

New York Times #1 Bestselling Author Richard Paul Evans is known as the "King of Christmas Fiction". His book for the holiday season will surely live up to that title.

Noel Street is a story of heart, loyalty and hope. But it also explores some deep issues of war and racism. Noel Street is set near the end of the Vietnam War. The year is 1975 and centers on a young white mother raising an African American child in a small Utah town called Mistletoe.

When a stranger comes to town, he creates a stir and his life unexpectedly entwines with the single mom's.

Noel Street is on sale on November 5, 2019.

For more information please visit: richardpaulevans.com.