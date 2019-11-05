Salt Lake City to select new mayor Tuesday as Utah holds municipal elections

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- Municipal Elections will be held in Utah Tuesday, and perhaps the most anticipated race in the state is for Salt Lake City Mayor.

Monday was the final day to postmark vote by-mail ballots, but those ballots can still be dropped off in person until 8 p.m. Tuesday.

While organizers prefer folks to vote by-mail, many municipalities offer voting centers where you can vote in person as long as you have a valid ID. Voting in person will be available from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Click here for a list of in-person voting locations in Salt Lake County, or find your voting location anywhere in Utah by entering your information at vote.Utah.gov.

Mayoral candidates Luz Escamilla and Erin Mendenhall have been busy, staying out until the last-minute Monday knocking on doors and hoping to garner more support.

Both women said they want to make Salt Lake City more sustainable.

"I watched a lot of ships sail right past Salt Lake City that we should have had coming here—economic opportunities, partnership opportunities, financial opportunities, grants from the feds: They should have been ours," Mendenhall said.

Escamilla also spoke about her goals.

"I want to focus on operations of the city, the management of the city, and I'm excited for that opportunity," she said.

Both candidates have experience working in Utah government sand said they want to bring a fresh perspective to the city.