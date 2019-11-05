Plant these bulbs now to harvest edible herbs this Fall and next Spring

Beuna Tomalino is a garden coach who loves teaching people how to garden - especially organic methods and food and herbs. Spring 2019, she opened a store called Basil & Rose, which has been her dream for more than 25 years. She is a single mom of two grown children, one cat and one rabbit.

Today, she shared how to get edible plants from bulbs planted in the Fall. Saffron (Fall-blooming) and camas (Spring-blooming) can be grown along the Wasatch Front and should be planted now.

Basil & Rose, 2110 Orchard Drive in Bountiful, is a unique garden and gift store focuses on herbs, edible plants, organic gardening supplies, and products by Utah artisans.

Find our more at basilandrose.com or at gardeninspire.com.

