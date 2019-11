Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Jurassic Tacos say they have the most delicious, biggest and most talked about tacos in town! In fact, they say they've won awards for just about all taco fests they've attended.

Jurassic Tacos grills all the meats on the spot!

We hopped on board to see how tacos are made in the food truck.

