Election 2019: Early results of the SLC mayor’s race and more

SALT LAKE CITY — At the latest count, Erin Mendenhall leads by about 5,000 votes in the race against Luz Escamilla for who will be the next mayor of Utah’s capital city.

With the first round of ballots made public at about 8pm on Tuesday, Mendenhall had 18,886 to Escamilla’s 13,123.

It was not the only major race in Utah. In Ogden, Mayor Mike Caldwell was seeking re-election and facing Angel Castillo. Early numbers show Caldwell with 5,549 (58.6%) and Castillo with 3,916 (41.4%).

In West Jordan, Mayor Jim Riding was behind in his bid for the new full-time mayoral position against Dirk Burton.

Utah was trying a pair of new voting experiments. The Utah County Clerk instituted a mobile voting program for some elections and Vineyard and Payson experimented with ranked-choice voting for their council races.

Ranked-choice, where candidates are decided by voter preference in order from “first to worst,” is used in other states but it is the first time it’s been done in Utah.

“I know there are several other cities that are watching Payson and Vineyard to see if ranked-choice voting will work for them. There were about seven or eight cities that were interested in it but maybe were a bit timid to pull the trigger and I think they’re going to watch this very closely and see how it goes,” said Utah County Clerk Amelia Powers.

In San Juan County, voters were determining whether to begin the process of exploring a change in form of government. It comes after a federal judge ordered a special election last year after finding racial gerrymandering in commission and school board boundaries to disadvantage Native American voters. That led to a Navajo-majority commission.

The ACLU of Utah was monitoring the San Juan County elections as part of a settlement over another issue of Navajo voters not having language assistance with ballots and few polling places across the county.

“With that settlement agreement, we are monitoring the polling locations to make sure that what should be in place, is in place,” ACLU of Utah staff attorney Leah Farrell told FOX 13.