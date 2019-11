Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Are you giving up your razor for November? If so, don't forget about keeping it clean (your beard of course)!

Derek Williamson from Olio Skin Beard Co. joined us with why you'll want to mask your beard.

Beards can get germy, and the best way to keep them clean, detoxed, deodorized and soft is with a DIY Beard Mask. Derek showed how Rose Clay with oat milk and other mix-ins like cedarwood essential oil is great for hair health and scent.

You can find their products at: olioskin.com.