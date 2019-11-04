× Utah drivers urged to ‘be on high alert for wildlife’

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources wants drivers to “be on high alert for wildlife” as sunset occurs earlier in the day.

With Sunday’s “fall back” shift from Mountain Daylight Time to Mountain Standard Time, sunset occurs an hour earlier than before. This means sunset now occurs during the PM rush hour.

“Animals move at dusk for seasonal migrations so things can get dangerous. Drive slowly, pay attention to wildlife crossing signs, stay attentive and buckle up!” a Facebook post from DWR said.