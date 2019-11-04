The Holiday Quilt Show and Auction is returning to Salt Lake this month

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Intermountain Research and Medical Foundation's 22nd Holiday Quilt Show and Auction is returning to Salt Lake City this month.

This is the largest quilt show and auction in the nation devoted to medical research and education and will feature nearly 100 hand-quilted quilts that will be on display for the public from November 16 through November 21.

There will be 89 hand-quilted quilts on display and sold at auction this year. All of them have been produced by volunteer quilters over the last two years. Most quilts take several hundred hours to complete, some much longer.

Proceeds from this year's event will help fund the CREST study, a groundbreaking breast cancer research project. The three-year study will determine if a blood test that looks for DNA from a cancer tumor can be used to complement mammography and improve the way breast cancer is diagnosed. You can visit: Intermountainhealthcare.org to learn more about the breast cancer CREST study.

You can also visit: giving.intermountainfoundation.org for more information about the Holiday Quilt Show and Auction.