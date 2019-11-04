× Read: Testimony from former State Department official Michael McKinley

A transcript of the testimony of Michael McKinley, a former senior adviser to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and who resigned amid the Ukraine controversy, was released by the three committees leading the House impeachment inquiry. The testimony of McKinley and ousted US Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch are the first public transcripts that have been released as Democrats prepare to take their impeachment case public with hearings later this month.

Read the testimony here: cnn.com/2019/11/04/politics/mckinley-house-testimony-ukraine/index.html