MAGNA, Utah — Unified Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 7-year-old girl who was last seen leaving Elk Run Elementary School in Magna.

Amberley Russell was seen leaving the school around 3:20 p.m. Monday, UPD said in a tweet. She was riding a blue scooter.

Call 801-743-7000 if you have seen her or with any other helpful information.