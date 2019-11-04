× Police identify woman hit, killed by car in West Jordan

WEST JORDAN, Utah — Police have identified a woman who was hit and killed in West Jordan Saturday morning.

West Jordan Police identified the deceased Monday as 31-year-old Sarah Blank.

Sgt. J.C. Holt, West Jordan Police, said the crash occurred in the area of 7000 South and Redwood Road around 8:45 a.m. Saturday.

The woman was in a crosswalk when she was hit. No further details about the crash were available.

The investigation is underway and it’s unclear if the driver, who remained at the scene, will be cited for the crash.