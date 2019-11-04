How ‘coffee with a paws’ helps homeless pets

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

What if something you needed every day, was helping those in need? Claudia McMullin, founder of Hugo Coffee, stopped by with Lindsay Ortega of Nuzzles & Co. to tell us how her coffee business is helping homeless pets.

Every time you drink a cup of Hugo Coffee, you're saving dogs, too. Proceeds from each retail bag sold help feed dogs in shelters, including the rescue organization Nuzzles & Co.

So enjoy a cup, save a pup, and turn your daily ritual into an act of kindness.

Find out more by visiting hugo.coffee.com.