How ‘coffee with a paws’ helps homeless pets

What if something you needed every day, was helping those in need? Claudia McMullin, founder of Hugo Coffee, stopped by with Lindsay Ortega of Nuzzles & Co. to tell us how her coffee business is helping homeless pets.
Every time you drink a cup of Hugo Coffee, you're saving dogs, too. Proceeds from each retail bag sold help feed dogs in shelters, including the rescue organization Nuzzles & Co.
So enjoy a cup, save a pup, and turn your daily ritual into an act of kindness.
Find out more by visiting hugo.coffee.com.