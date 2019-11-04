× Gas leak forces closure of intersection in downtown Ogden

OGDEN, Utah — Ogden City Fire officials have closed a busy intersection in downtown Ogden Monday afternoon.

The gas leak occurred at the intersection of 25th St. and Lincoln Ave.

“Please be aware, the intersection of 25th St and Lincoln Ave. is currently closed in all directions due to a natural gas leak,” a Facebook post from the Fire Department said.

FOX 13 has reached out to Dominion Energy for further details. Watch FOX 13 for updates.