Emery County deputy dies unexpectedly from health issues

EMERY COUNTY, Utah — A deputy with the Emery County Sheriff’s Office has passed away unexpectedly.

Deputy Jeff Weber, 51, died early Monday morning from multiple ongoing medical conditions and a short illness, the sheriff’s office announced on Facebook.

A 28-year veteran with the department, Weber worked as a corrections officer for five years before becoming a patrol deputy. He worked at the Central Utah Correctional Facility prior to starting with the county.

“Jeff was truly larger than life,” the announcement from the sheriff’s office read. “On his days off, he could be found in the weight room at the Sheriff’s Office, always focusing on weight lifting and physical fitness. He had a keen knowledge of the law, was always willing to step up and help his co-workers, and was dedicated to serving and protecting the citizens of Emery County for over 28 years.”

Condolences to the Weber family are welcome on the Emery County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, but the family has requested privacy. The sheriff’s office will post funeral details once they are available.