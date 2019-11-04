3 Easy Appetizers to share at your holiday party

Ruthie Knudsen from Cooking With Ruthie joined us with three easy appetizers.
The first one is for you, if you've been in the mood for everything pumpkin flavored lately.
Skinny Pumpkin Fluff
Prep Time
10 minutes
Total Time
10 minutes
Ingredients
1 15oz pure pumpkin puree
1 3.4oz vanilla instant pudding
1 8oz light cool whip
1/2 tsp cinnamon
1/4 tsp ginger
1/8 tsp allspice
dash of cloves
mini graham crackers
Instructions
Combine pudding and cool whip; whisk until smooth.
Add in pumpkin; mix until combined.
Add spices, mix.
Place into serve bowl.
Refrigerate 1 hour to set.
Serve with mini graham crackers.
Enjoy!
The second recipe is all about mini club crackers with a little spice!
Spicy Mini Club Crackers
Prep Time
5 minutes
Total Time
5 minutes
Ingredients
1/2 cup of canola oil
2 Tbsp garlic powder
2 Tbsp red pepper flacks
2 tsp onion powder
1 box of mini club crackers
Instructions
Whisk together the first 4 ingredients.
Place crackers in a gallon zip top bag, drizzle with oil mixture, toss to mix.
Store in zip top bag.
Enjoy!
The third recipe is a mouth-watering Apple Butter Brie Crostini that will have you excited that fall is here!
Apple Butter Brie Crostini
Prep Time
15 minutes
Cook Time
5 minutes
Total Time
20 minutes
Ingredients
1 whole grain baguette, 1/2 inch slices- cut on the diagonal
3 ounces of brie cheese
2 cups of cinnamon apple butter
1/4 cup olive oil
2 sprigs fresh parsley to garnish
Instructions
Preheat oven to 425 degrees F.
Place sliced baguette on baking sheet and lightly drizzle each slice with olive oil.
Place approximately 1 tablespoon brie cheese on each baguette slice/
Bake 4-5 minutes or until cheese is melted a bread is toasted.
Remove from oven and place 1 tablespoon cinnamon apple butter on each crostini.
Garnish with parsley leaves.
Serve warm and Enjoy!
Ruthie and her friend Nina are offering a "YOU day" giveaway. They are hosting one winner and five friends to a day of pampering, recipes tricks, and life & money tips.
For more information visit: cookingwithruthie.com.