3 Easy Appetizers to share at your holiday party

Ruthie Knudsen from Cooking With Ruthie joined us with three easy appetizers.

The first one is for you, if you've been in the mood for everything pumpkin flavored lately.

Skinny Pumpkin Fluff

Prep Time

10 minutes

Total Time

10 minutes

Ingredients

1 15oz pure pumpkin puree

1 3.4oz vanilla instant pudding

1 8oz light cool whip

1/2 tsp cinnamon

1/4 tsp ginger

1/8 tsp allspice

dash of cloves

mini graham crackers

Instructions

Combine pudding and cool whip; whisk until smooth.

Add in pumpkin; mix until combined.

Add spices, mix.

Place into serve bowl.

Refrigerate 1 hour to set.

Serve with mini graham crackers.

Enjoy!

The second recipe is all about mini club crackers with a little spice!

Spicy Mini Club Crackers

Prep Time

5 minutes

Total Time

5 minutes

Ingredients

1/2 cup of canola oil

2 Tbsp garlic powder

2 Tbsp red pepper flacks

2 tsp onion powder

1 box of mini club crackers

Instructions

Whisk together the first 4 ingredients.

Place crackers in a gallon zip top bag, drizzle with oil mixture, toss to mix.

Store in zip top bag.

Enjoy!

The third recipe is a mouth-watering Apple Butter Brie Crostini that will have you excited that fall is here!

Apple Butter Brie Crostini

Prep Time

15 minutes

Cook Time

5 minutes

Total Time

20 minutes

Ingredients

1 whole grain baguette, 1/2 inch slices- cut on the diagonal

3 ounces of brie cheese

2 cups of cinnamon apple butter

1/4 cup olive oil

2 sprigs fresh parsley to garnish

Instructions

Preheat oven to 425 degrees F.

Place sliced baguette on baking sheet and lightly drizzle each slice with olive oil.

Place approximately 1 tablespoon brie cheese on each baguette slice/

Bake 4-5 minutes or until cheese is melted a bread is toasted.

Remove from oven and place 1 tablespoon cinnamon apple butter on each crostini.

Garnish with parsley leaves.

Serve warm and Enjoy!

Ruthie and her friend Nina are offering a "YOU day" giveaway. They are hosting one winner and five friends to a day of pampering, recipes tricks, and life & money tips.

For more information visit: cookingwithruthie.com.