Riders, ropers and racers take the stage at regional rodeo finals

HEBER CITY, Utah — Cowboys and cowgirls from across the region gathered in Heber City this weekend for the RAM Wilderness Circuit Finals.
The Wilderness Circuit is one of 12 divisions in the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association. It includes all of Utah, Nevada and most of Idaho. The three-day event culminated with season champions and average champions crowned. The cowboys and cowgirls competed for two spots in each category to go to the RAM National Circuit Finals in Kissimmee, Florida held in April.
Here is a list of the winners:
- Bareback Riding
- Kaycee Feild of Genola, Utah: Year-end Champion
- Morgan Wilde of McCammon, Idaho: Average Champion
- Steer Wrestling
- Olin Hannum of Malad, Idaho: Year-end Champion
- Stetson Jorgensen of Blackfoot, Idaho: Average Champion
- Team Roping
- Quinn Kesler of Holden, Utah and Colby Siddoway of Honeyville, Utah: Year-end Champions and Average Champions
- Saddle Bronc Riding
- Ryder Wright of Milford, Utah: Year-end Champion
- Stetson Wright of Milford, Utah: Average Champion
- Tie-Down Roping
- Matt Shiozawa of Chubbuck, Idaho: Year-end Champion and Average Champion
- Barrel Racing
- Terri Wood Gates of West Jordan, Utah: Year-end Champion and Average Champion
- Bull Riding
- Stetson Wright of Milford, Utah: Year-end Champion
- Josh Frost of Randlett, Utah: Average Champion
Also competing were several local cowboys who will be attending the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas this December. The NFR is the “Super Bowl” for rodeo athletes.
Local Cowboys going to NFR:
- Bareback Riding
- Kaycee Feild of Genola, Utah
- Steer Wrestling
- Dakota Eldridge of Elko, Nevada
- Tie-Down Roping
- Rhen Richard of Roosevelt, Utah
- Saddle Bronc Riding
- Spencer Wright of Milford, Utah
- Ryder Wright of Milford, Utah
- Rusty Wright of Milford, Utah
- Jesse Wright of Milford, Utah
- Bull Riding
- Josh Frost of Randlett, Utah
- Stetson Wright of Milford, Utah
- Tyler Bingham of Honeyville, Utah