Riders, ropers and racers take the stage at regional rodeo finals

HEBER CITY, Utah — Cowboys and cowgirls from across the region gathered in Heber City this weekend for the RAM Wilderness Circuit Finals.

The Wilderness Circuit is one of 12 divisions in the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association. It includes all of Utah, Nevada and most of Idaho. The three-day event culminated with season champions and average champions crowned. The cowboys and cowgirls competed for two spots in each category to go to the RAM National Circuit Finals in Kissimmee, Florida held in April.

Here is a list of the winners:

Bareback Riding Kaycee Feild of Genola, Utah: Year-end Champion Morgan Wilde of McCammon, Idaho: Average Champion

Steer Wrestling Olin Hannum of Malad, Idaho: Year-end Champion Stetson Jorgensen of Blackfoot, Idaho: Average Champion

Team Roping Quinn Kesler of Holden, Utah and Colby Siddoway of Honeyville, Utah: Year-end Champions and Average Champions

Saddle Bronc Riding Ryder Wright of Milford, Utah: Year-end Champion Stetson Wright of Milford, Utah: Average Champion

Tie-Down Roping Matt Shiozawa of Chubbuck, Idaho: Year-end Champion and Average Champion

Barrel Racing Terri Wood Gates of West Jordan, Utah: Year-end Champion and Average Champion

Bull Riding Stetson Wright of Milford, Utah: Year-end Champion Josh Frost of Randlett, Utah: Average Champion



Also competing were several local cowboys who will be attending the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas this December. The NFR is the “Super Bowl” for rodeo athletes.

Local Cowboys going to NFR: