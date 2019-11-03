× Shots fired after late-night altercation at Lehi McDonald’s

LEHI — Police were dispatched to McDonald’s around midnight after an altercation with a group of teenagers lead to one shot being fired.

The bullet grazed one juvenile, who was transported to the hospital with non-critical injuries, police said.

The other teenagers were detained and transported to the Slate Canyon Youth Center in Provo.

Police are investigating the reason for the fight, and if it is possibly gang-related.

This is a developing story.