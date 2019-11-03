× Kamas man accused of texting nude photos to himself from customer’s phone

PARK CITY — A Kamas man took advantage of his position in customer service to access sensitive photographs on a woman’s phone and send them to himself, police said.

Esteban de Jesus Anica was arrested Friday after he was detained and questioned by authorities.

According to police, the victim had gone to Anica’s place of employment to upgrade her cell phone. She left both phones with Anica to complete a data transfer while she went to pick up a child from school, but didn’t notice anything until she got home.

After seeing text messages containing the nude photographs had synced with her laptop, she texted the unknown number, who apologized and admitted to sending the photos to himself, according to police.

Anica confirmed to police his cell phone number was the one that had received the text messages, but then refused to continue speaking with police and requested council, and was released to Summit County Jail staff.