BYU rolls over Utah State

LOGAN, Utah — BYU totaled 639 total yards in a 42-14 win against Utah State on Saturday night at Maverik Stadium to take back the Old Wagon Wheel.

The Cougars’ 639-yard total against the Aggies is the highest since 741 yards against Wagner in 2015. BYU set season-high passing yards with 418 and rushing yards at 221 while also scoring a season-high 42 points.

BYU split time between two quarterbacks as Jaren Hall went 12 for 16 for 214 yards as well as seven carries for 54 rushing yards and two touchdowns in the first half. Baylor Romney went 10 for 16 in the second half for 191 yards and two touchdowns. He also had four rush attempts for 19 yards.

Lopini Katoa and Gunner Romney led all BYU receivers with four catches each. Katoa recorded a career high with 129 receiving yards while Gunner Romney had 45 yards and one touchdown. Sione Finau was the Cougars’ leading rusher with 15 attempts for 72 yards.

The Cougar defense forced five turnovers as Kavika Fonua, Payton Wilgar and Beau Tanner all recorded interceptions.