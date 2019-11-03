3 Questions with Bob Evans: Former Utah Attorney General John Swallow

SALT LAKE CITY — He was cleared in the biggest case of political corruption in Utah State History, but why was he ever charged?

Former Attorney General John Swallow and his predecessor Mark Shurtleff were accused of corruption in a complicated case of "pay to play." And while both either had charges against them dropped or were acquitted at trial, there are those who are still skeptical.

But Swallow considers this a new day with the challenges of yesteryear behind him.

He shares what he learned and why he's even grateful for the experience on "3 Questions with Bob Evans."

Watch the full interview below:

