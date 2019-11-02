× Steph Curry will miss three months of NBA season with broken hand

The injury was surgically repaired Friday, the team said.

Curry is a two-time NBA Most Valuable Player and has been instrumental in the Warriors reaching the five most recent NBA Finals.

Curry will join teammate Klay Thompson on the sideline. Thompson likely won’t play this season because of a knee injury.

The Warriors — NBA champions with Curry in 2015, 2017, and 2018 — are 1-3 so far in the 82-game 2019-20 season.

The team said Curry suffered the injury, a break of the second metacarpal, in the third quarter of Wednesday’s game against the Phoenix Suns.