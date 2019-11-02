× Semi accident in Roy causes hazmat situation, freeway exit closure

ROY, Utah — An off-ramp on Interstate 15 will be closed until Sunday morning after a semitrailer accident, according to Utah Highway Patrol.

Around 11 a.m., the truck veered off the road to avoid hitting traffic that was stopped around 5600 South and 1900 West. It collided with a traffic light and electric box and spilled some fuel. No one was injured in the crash.

Due to the hazardous materials, 5600 South is closed from 1900 West to Freeway Park Drive. The southbound I-15 off-ramp at 5600 South is also closed. It will reopen Sunday morning at about 8 a.m., according to UHP. Drivers should avoid the area.