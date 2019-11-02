Ogden carjacking leads to crash, fatality

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OGDEN – A man who stole a car died after driving into oncoming traffic Friday night.

Just after 9:00 PM, police were dispatched to Newgate Mall on a robbery report. Upon arrival, they were notified that a male suspect confronted one driver, who drove away. The suspect then confronted another vehicle, demanding the occupant get out and give him the keys. The suspect then sped away in her vehicle.

After stopping at the Maverik at 1212 Wall Avenue, the suspect continued eastbound on 12th Street at a high rate of speed before suddenly veering into oncoming traffic, crashing head-on into a van headed westbound.

The driver of the van was transferred to the hospital with minor injuries.

The suspect, who has not been named, died on scene.